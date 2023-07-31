Medical board reveals Rizwana was poisoned

LAHORE: The medical board on Monday revealed that 14-year-old house maid Rizwana was poisoned. The board said the victim of domestic violence was diagnosed with sepsis, Bol News reported.

This came to light, after the medical board once again conducted a detailed medical examination of the young girl.

The condition of Rizwana under treatment in Lahore General Hospital is critical, the medical board said adding that the next 24 hours were declared important for the girl.

The girl’s parents termed Rizwana’s treatment as satisfactory and said that they could not see the condition of their daughter, they demanded that justice be given to them.

On July 27, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge involved in violence against a domestic worker, till August 1.

It should be noted that a case had been registered against Somia Asim in Islamabad police station.

The wife of the civil judge who had allegedly tortured domestic worker in Islamabad had not been caught by the police so far.

Islamabad police had also raided the house in the native village of the judge, the accused herself had not been investigated yet.

Islamabad Police spokesperson had said that raids had been conducted in Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi to arrest the accused.

