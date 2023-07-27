Meghan & Harry are nervous as result of Kate & William

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming state visits will add to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s concerns.

A palace source informed that “State visits are back,” with plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to embark on world trips, followed closely by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are no longer obligated to attend state visits, they had previously given “hope” to royal fans by expressing their intention to become the jet-setting couple completing the most state visits.

As William and Kate have a series of state visits scheduled in the next few months, Harry and Meghan, residing in Montecito, US, might be feeling “nervous” with their “underused passports,” as explained by royal expert Daniela Elser.

Elser suggested that Harry and Meghan, free from certain rules and Foreign Office restrictions, could have traveled anywhere and taken up various causes, such as visiting refugee camps, remote health outposts, and participating in global animal conservation projects, creating a caring and compassionate impact.

