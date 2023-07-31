Advertisement
Meghan Markle close pal George Clooney drifting away from royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly experiencing a shift in their Hollywood friendships, losing touch with some A-listers in their circle.

One of their close celebrity pals, George and Amal Clooney, is said to no longer have the same closeness with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Similarly, singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom have also ended their friendship with the royal couple. According to an LA source, Katy’s extensive travels made it challenging to maintain a close bond with Meghan and Harry.

In addition to these changes, Meghan and Harry’s relationship with David and Victoria Beckham has been strained due to a misunderstanding involving Victoria allegedly passing on private information about Meghan.

As the couple navigates through these shifts in their Hollywood friendships, they may be facing some challenges in maintaining the same level of closeness they once had with certain A-listers.

