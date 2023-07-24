Meghan Markle leaves business partners feeling bit disappointed

The career of Meghan Markle is facing setbacks, as noted by an expert. Royal correspondent Ross King commented on Meghan’s recent disappointments, particularly after losing her deal with Spotify. He questioned whether this is an indication of her losing momentum in her career, stating, “The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: ‘Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?'”

He further pointed out that if the collaboration was successful, it would not have ended, implying that there might have been disagreements or disappointment on both sides.

In a joint statement, Meghan and Spotify confirmed their parting of ways, expressing pride in the series they created together.

The message read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Meghan’s talent agency, Archetypes, also remains proud of the podcast they developed during their collaboration with Spotify.

