Meghan Markle pals very protective as she loses Hollywood heavyweights

Despite losing some Hollywood friends, Meghan Markle is receiving strong support from famous people in California.

She has formed a close bond with her agent, Ari Emanuel, who is highly protective of her. Meghan’s new friendship group includes a tight-knit circle of friends who look out for her.

Makeup mogul Victoria Jackson is also a close friend of Meghan’s. The two share a deep connection, with Victoria being a dynamic force who has built her own business and overcome personal challenges.

They adore each other and have a strong bond. Victoria is also offering advice and guidance to Meghan, sharing her expertise on building a brand and giving back.

