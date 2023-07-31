Meghan Markle plans for interview in midst of rumors about career

There are rumors of a potential major TV interview for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, who has been speculated to have an interest in a political career.

US TV personality Gayle King might conduct the interview, similar in style to the couple’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Winfrey and King are both prominent figures in the Sussexes’ Hollywood social circle, as the couple appears to have distanced themselves from some individuals while growing closer to others.

Guests who attended Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, such as David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, and Meghan’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney, are reportedly no longer as close to the couple.

The Beckhams, in particular, are said to be upset over allegations that they leaked stories about the Duke and Duchess. On the other hand, Meghan remains friendly with Ellen DeGeneres, Victoria Jackson, and celebrity hairdresser Amanda Leone.

Advertisement

Meghan’s supposed political aspirations have led her to build connections with the Kennedys, receiving praise from Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late politician Robert Kennedy, for her stance against “structural racism” in the royal family.

Meghan’s ambitions for a political role, such as Governor of California, may have been impacted by rumors that she and Harry were denied a flight on Air Force One, potentially posing a threat to that dream.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Expert’s Opinion On King Charles’ Open Invitation To Meghan & Harry A royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, has seemingly warned Meghan Markle and Prince...