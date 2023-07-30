Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unfazed by criticism from their detractors in Britain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing declining popularity in the UK, evident in their ‘minus’ ratings, and their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify has been lost.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former level of popularity is now vastly different in Britain. He states, “It’ll never happen in Britain, where the ratings are minus.” The couple has been receiving poor poll ratings for an extended period.

Despite the decline in popularity, Fitzwilliams suggests that Meghan and Harry are not bothered by it. He says, “That’s lost, but I don’t think it concerns them.” Instead, their focus lies on the broader international community.

Currently residing in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the couple seems to be heading towards separate career paths after their joint venture faced setbacks.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.