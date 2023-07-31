Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have huge plans amid obstacles

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has shared his insights on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future plans, noting that the couple has a tendency to surprise with their choices.

Despite recent setbacks, including the loss of their Spotify deal and their docuseries missing out on an Emmy nomination, Fitzwilliams believes that we should expect something new from Harry and Meghan.

With their Netflix deal also reportedly in a precarious position and no immediate projects on the horizon, it remains unclear what the Sussexes have in store.

Fitzwilliams commented on the situation, expressing surprise that there hasn’t been a new initiative from them yet.

Meghan, who signed with the US-based agency William Morris Endeavor earlier this year, now has a new agent and agency, adding to the intrigue of what their next move may be.

