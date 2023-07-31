Advertisement
MLC Final: Mukesh Ambani-owned MI New York wins inaugural edition

MI New York squad with MLC trophy

  • MI New York won the inaugural edition of the MLC.
  • They defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets.
  • Nicholas Pooran was the player of the match.
The MI New York franchise, owned by Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani, has won the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC), the country’s first-ever franchise cricket competition.

MI New York is the sister franchise of the Indian franchise Mumbai Indians, which has won the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) five times.

Ambani-owned, MI On Sunday, New York defeated Seattle Orcas, who is owned by the same people that own Delhi Capital, another IPL team, by seven wickets.

In order to assist MI New York chase down 184 runs in 16 overs, Nicholas Pooran scored a powerful 137 runs. Pooran’s devastating performance included 13 sixes and 10 boundaries.

Seattle Orcas set a goal of 184 runs for the opposition when batting first. Quinton de Kock of South Africa scored 87 runs with nine boundaries and four maximums.

29 runs were contributed by Shubham Ranjane.

Trent Boult and Rashid Khan each claimed three wickets for MI New York.

In response, MI New York easily pursued the target. Pooran’s brilliant performance to win the game earned him the title of player of the contest.

Imad Wasim of Pakistan and Wayne Parnell of South Africa were the only bowlers to take one wicket each for the Seattle Orcas.

