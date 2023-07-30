Molly Mae Hague shared an emotional engagement video

Molly Mae Hague, the 24-year-old influencer and former Love Island contestant, recently shared an emotional engagement video capturing some of the most significant moments in her relationship with boxer Tommy Fury. After a fairytale proposal, the couple got engaged last week.

In the heartfelt video, Molly unveiled never-before-seen footage of her giving birth to their daughter, Bambi, who was born on January 23. The black and white footage showcased Tommy standing by Molly’s side in the delivery room, and the emotional moment when Molly shed tears of joy after Bambi’s arrival.

Take a look at the video below:

The video also took fans on a journey through the couple’s relationship since they first met on Love Island four years ago. It included heartwarming moments of them moving in together and Molly breaking the news of her pregnancy to Tommy.

Fans couldn’t help but react to the touching video, sharing their happiness and tears of joy in response to witnessing these intimate moments in the couple’s life.

Molly and Tommy’s engagement and the arrival of their baby girl have undoubtedly brought immense joy and love to their lives, making this year a truly memorable one for the couple.

