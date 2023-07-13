MQM finalises name of opposition leader

MQM finalized name of Rana Ansar for opposition leader.

KARACHI: The coordination committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) Pakistan has finalized the name for the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

The coordination committee of MQM has finalized the name of parliamentary leader Rana Ansar for the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

The spokesperson of MQM-Pakistan says that Deputy Parliamentary Leader Ali Khursheedi has been nominated as the Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly and the Coordination Committee has also approved the names of the Parliamentary Leader along with the Opposition Leader.

MQM Pakistan says that the application to appoint the opposition leader will be submitted to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat soon.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) is the largest opposition party in the Sindh Assembly with 30 seats and Haleem Adil Shaikh is the opposition leader in the assembly. However, since the events of May 9, no leader of PTI is participating in the assembly session.

On the other hand, the consultation of the opposition leader is necessary for the establishment of a caretaker government in the province before the next general elections.

MQM Pakistan, being the third largest party in the assembly, decided to bring its own opposition leader. The number of members is 21 and they need the support of more than 30 members to bring their opposition leader.

Sources say that MQM-Pakistan will need the support of Grand Democratic Alliance(GDA) to appoint the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and the members of the GDA in the Sindh Assembly.

Three members of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and one member of Jamaat-e-Islami are also present in the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.