Multan declares alternate airport of Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has declared Multan as an alternate airport of Karachi in case of emergency landing instead of Nawabshah Airport (Shaheed Benazirabad).
Earlier, In case of emergency, flights from Karachi Airport landed at Nawab Shah Airport. According to Aviation sources, Nawabsah’s status as an alternate airport to Karachi has been terminated.
Now, in any emergency, flights from Karachi will have to divert to Multan. According to the sources, flights from Karachi will now land in Multan even in case of any emergency or bad weather.
Spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed Multan Airport as an alternate airport.
It should be noted that in March this year, the Civil Aviation Authority decided to close the Nawabshah Airport suddenly. CAA said that flight operations will remain suspended for two months.
In a notice issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, it has been said that flight operations at Nawabshah Airport have been closed due to a geotechnical study.
