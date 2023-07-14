NAB converts Toshakhana inquiry into investigation

The Toshakhana inquiry converted into investigation.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted the Toshakhana inquiry into an investigation against the former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

According to the NAB notice, the inquiry against Chairman PTI has been converted into an investigation.

The notice said that in the light of evidence and statements of witnesses, the inquiry was converted into an investigation.

In the notice, Imran Khan has been directed to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT), and according to sources, the report of inquiry will be given to Chairman PTI personally.

NAB has summoned the former Prime Minister and he has been summoned on July 17 at 10 am.

