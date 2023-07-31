NADRA makes polio vaccination card mandatory for travelers

NADRA directed airlines’ check polio vaccination cards.

The instructions were issued to administration of all airports.

The passengers advised to keep updated online polio cards.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has imposed a new travel restriction on passengers traveling abroad and directed them to mandatory check their polio vaccination cards.

The NADRA directed the airlines’ administrations to mandatory check the polio vaccination cards of passengers who are traveling abroad.

The instructions were issued to the administration of all airports and airlines. The passengers have been advised to keep updated online polio cards while traveling abroad.

According to the details, a new travel ban has been applied by NADRA on passengers traveling abroad.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to the management of the airlines to check the polio card of passengers from foreign countries.

NADRA authorities have issued the above instructions to the concerned officials of all airports and airlines across the country including Karachi, which will be implemented immediately.

Advertisement

Also Read Health condition of tortured Rizwana deteriorates Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed issued a statement in this regard....

It is stated in the instructions that all travelers traveling abroad should carry the updated online polio card with them. In the instructions, obtaining an updated online polio card is mandatory after the old polio card expires.