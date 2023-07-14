NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs 4.96 per unit

The basic tariff per unit will be Rs 29.78 after increase.

The basic electricity tariff has been fixed for year 2023-24.

A unit of electricity is expected to exceed Rs 50 on average.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the basic electricity tariff by Rs 4.96 per unit.

According to the announcement, with the increase in the basic electricity tariff, the basic tariff per unit will be Rs 29.78.

The statement said that the basic electricity tariff has been fixed for the year 2023-24, before that the basic electricity tariff was Rs 24.82.

According to NEPRA, the reason behind the increase in the basic tariff of electricity the depreciation of the rupee, the decrease in the sale of electricity, and capacity payments are the reasons for the increase in the basic tariff.

NEPRA said that the revenue of electricity distribution companies is expected to be Rs 3281 billion.

NEPRA has sent its decision regarding the increase in basic electricity tariff to the federal government.

Advertisement

On the other hand, after the increase in basic tariff by the government, a unit of electricity is expected to exceed Rs 50 on average.

Currently, the basic electricity tariff for the whole country is Rs 24.82. In the last financial year, the basic electricity tariff was increased from Rs 16.91 to Rs 24. 82.

Also Read NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers Electricity has been made more expensive for Karachi NEPRA has issued notification...

Including the basic tariff, a unit of electricity in the country currently costs an average of Rs.45.