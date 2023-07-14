NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers

Electricity has been made more expensive for Karachi

NEPRA has issued notification to increase price of electricity.

K-Electric consumers will have to pay extra in their July bills.

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity for Karachi by Rs 1.44 per unit.

This increase has been made in the context of the monthly fuel adjustment for May and Electricity has been made more expensive for Karachi. NEPRA has issued a notification to increase the price of electricity.

K-Electric consumers will have to pay extra in their July bills, but the recent increase will not apply to K-Electric’s Lifeline customers.

Earlier, in the current month of March, the cost of electricity was increased for the people of Karachi.

