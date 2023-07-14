Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers

NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers

Articles
Advertisement
NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers

NEPRA increases price of electricity for KE consumers

Advertisement
  • Electricity has been made more expensive for Karachi
  • NEPRA has issued notification to increase price of electricity.
  • K-Electric consumers will have to pay extra in their July bills.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity for Karachi by Rs 1.44 per unit.

This increase has been made in the context of the monthly fuel adjustment for May and Electricity has been made more expensive for Karachi. NEPRA has issued a notification to increase the price of electricity.

K-Electric consumers will have to pay extra in their July bills, but the recent increase will not apply to K-Electric’s Lifeline customers.

Earlier, in the current month of March, the cost of electricity was increased for the people of Karachi.

Also Read

IMF director says stable policy implementation important for Pakistan
IMF director says stable policy implementation important for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director has said the Executive Board of...

Earlier, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director has said the Executive Board of the IMF approved three billion dollars for Pakistan, Bol News reported on Friday.

Advertisement

“1.2 billion dollars has been released immediately to Pakistan,” the IMF director said adding that the programme would support efforts to stabilise the economy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story