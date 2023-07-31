Advertisement
Netizens Hope Sajal Aly And Bilal Abbas Khan Get Married

The Pakistani entertainment industry has witnessed numerous reel-life and real-life couples, but Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan stand out among them. Since their appearance together in the highly successful drama serial “O Rangreza,” fans have become enamoured with the idea of the co-stars dating in real life.

Their incredible on-screen chemistry in dramas like “Khel Khel Main” and “Kuch Ankahi” has only added to the fascination, leading netizens to ship them as a couple. Numerous Instagram fan accounts dedicated to Aly and Khan as a pair have surfaced, and fan edits celebrating their bond have been circulating widely.

 

Social media users have expressed their admiration for the on-screen couple, with many leaving heartfelt comments and even expressing their wishes for them to get married.

In terms of their work, Sajal Aly was recently seen in Jemima Goldsmith’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” while Bilal Abbas Khan appeared in “Kuch Ankahi” and “Dobaara.”

