Netizens Praise Waleed & Asma’s Role In Episode 61 Of ‘Baby Baji’

The recent Episode 61 has been particularly well-received, with the heartwarming reunion of Waleed with his mother. The promo had misled the viewers, and Baby Baji emerged unharmed, while Azra faced the consequences of her actions. Asma’s decision to file for Khula was a moment the viewers had been eagerly anticipating. However, the standout performance of the episode came from Fazal Hussain as Waleed, eliciting tears from the viewers and a sense of warmth when Waleed reunites with his mother.

Advertisement

The audience is overjoyed with Waleed’s heroic actions, Asma’s empowerment, and Azra’s long-awaited comeuppance. Here’s what they had to say:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.