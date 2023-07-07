Netizens React To Last Episode Of ‘Tere Bin’

Tere Bin is a popular drama series produced by 7th Sky Entertainment. It has gained immense popularity and high ratings in the past six months. The drama has achieved over 3 billion views on YouTube, with the first episode alone receiving 61 million views. Almost every other episode has collected more than 30 million views. Tere Bin has consistently trended in Pakistan and other countries.

Viewers quickly connected with the love story and journey of the characters Meerab and Murtasim. Fans of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali admired their on-screen pairing. The chemistry between Murtasim and Meerab captivated fans, who even perceived them as a real-life couple. According to fans, Meerab and Murtasim are perfect for each other, and they couldn’t imagine themselves ending up with anyone else.

Yesterday, the highly anticipated final episode of the drama aired, and fans loved the ending because they wanted Meerab and Murtasim’s love story to have a happy conclusion. Most importantly, fans wanted to see the resolution of the character Haya’s involvement in Murtasim’s life, which was exactly portrayed in the last episode of Tere Bin. However, fans expressed disappointment that they didn’t get to see romantic scenes between Meerab and Murtasim after they reconciled.

They even mentioned the absence of a single hug scene between the two, stating that the drama initially showed their fights and separation, and now they felt deprived of seeing their reunion. Despite this, fans still loved the ending but wished for more moments featuring Meerab and Murtasim. They were pleased with the scene where Murtasim took the ring off Haya’s hand and also appreciated Maa Begum’s decision to send Haya to the village. Fans desired a proper confrontation between Meerab and Murtasim, and their wish was fulfilled with a long scene between the two characters. One fan commended the entire team of Tere Bin drama for creating a successful show, expressing excitement for the upcoming second season.

