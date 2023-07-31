OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

OnePlus reveals name of its first foldable smartphone as ‘OnePlus Open’
Samsung wows tech enthusiasts with Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023, revealing Galaxy Z...
The OnePlus 11 Pro will be available soon on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.
It comes with a 6.7-inch touchscreen and a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass VI protection and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The OnePlus 11 Pro includes 8 or 12 or 16 GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called Adreno.
The OnePlus 11 Pro features a triple camera on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13.
The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh which supports fast charging at 100 W.
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 173,999/-
OnePlus 11 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.