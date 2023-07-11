PAF chief meets Saudi ambassador

The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest.

KARACHI: The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malakiy, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing PAF through smart acquisition of niche technologies, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational & training domains.

The Air Chief highlighted that Saudi Arabia being the center of the Muslim world and a significant strategic partner has longstanding religious, cultural and historical bond with Pakistan which is exemplified through robust bilateral relations.

He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in realms of military-to-military cooperation and training. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Saudi Arabia which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.”

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

He also pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further enhance their strategic partnership through continued dialogue and collaboration