Pakistan-IMF deal garners praise from US

Spox says United States doesn’t ask Pakistan to choose between US and China.

Miller reiterated the US government’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic success.

Matthew Miller also asked Pakistan to continue the ban on terrorist groups.

Advertisement

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller welcomed the recent staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and assured that the United States stands by the Pakistani people during these challenging times.

Speaking at a press briefing, Miller emphasized that the US does not force Pakistan or any other country to choose between the United States and other nations.

He highlighted the importance of the strong people-to-people ties between the US and Pakistan.

Miller reiterated the US government’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic success and pledged to continue collaborating with Pakistan on technical matters, as well as working towards enhancing trade and investment relations.

While acknowledging the obstacles that lie ahead for Pakistan’s long-term economic recovery, Miller assured that the United States will continue to support Pakistan throughout the process, recognizing the country’s hard work and commitment to achieving economic prosperity.

Earlier, during a statement, Matthew Miller acknowledged the significant impact of terrorism on the people of Pakistan over an extended period.

Advertisement

He recognized the measures taken by Pakistan, including the arrest and conviction of Sajid Mir, as part of their efforts against terrorism.

Miller also mentioned Pakistan’s participation in the Counter Terrorism Dialogue 2023.

He urged Pakistan to maintain the ban on terrorist groups, and he emphasized that the United States maintains regular communication with Pakistani officials on these matters.