Pakistan Railways decides to restore Mohenjo Daro Express

  • Railways announced to restore train service from July 20.
  • Mohenjo Daro Express was closed last year due to the railway track.
  • Now Mohenjo Daro Express is being restored after 11 months.
KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has decided to Mohenjo Daro Express from July 20 which was suspended due to the heavy rains in Sindh province.

The Pakistan Railways has announced to restore the Mohenjo Daro Express from July 20. The Mohenjo Daro Express was closed last year due to the inundation of the railway track.

Now the Mohenjo Daro Express is being restored after 11 months. Mohenjo Daro Express will have eight economy coaches.

Mohenjo Daro will depart from Kotri at 8 am and reach Rohri via Habib Kot Dadu.

