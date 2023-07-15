Pakistan Railways to inaugurate Mohenjo-Daro Express on July 20

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate Mohenjo-Daro Express on July 20, Bol News reported.

The railways minister presided over a meeting which discussed matters related to enhancement in service and operational performance. Railways Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah briefed the meeting about his late visit to China. The forum also reviewed progress on the ML-I project.

Saad Rafique said generation of revenue through trains and platforms through branding was welcoming. They mulled over gaining business from the private sector.

The minister said approval of the land rules was a crucial milestone which would increase the railways revenue.