Pakistani mountaineer Hassan dies near K2

DC has confirmed death of mountaineer.

Climber Hassan also belonged to Sugar district.

Muhammad Hassan was killed by avalanche at Bbtleneck.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Hassan died Bottleneck couloirs near the K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sugar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed that Muhammad Hassan was killed by an avalanche at Bbtleneck.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the climber Muhammad Hassan also belonged to Sugar district.

