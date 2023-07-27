Advertisement
Pakistani mountaineer Hassan dies near K2

Pakistani mountaineer Hassan dies near K2

  • DC has confirmed death of mountaineer.
  • Climber Hassan also belonged to Sugar district.
  • Muhammad Hassan was killed by avalanche at Bbtleneck.
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Hassan died Bottleneck couloirs near the K2, the second-highest peak in the world.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sugar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed that Muhammad Hassan was killed by an avalanche at Bbtleneck.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the climber Muhammad Hassan also belonged to Sugar district.

