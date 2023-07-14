PEMRA grants licenses to 140 TV channels

PEMRA operates offices in various cities.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has granted licenses for a range of media platforms since 2022, according to Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig.

In total, 3,899 licenses have been issued for cable, 140 for satellite television channels, 269 for FM radio, 23 for Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and 3 licenses each for TMA, teleport, and Direct to Home (DTH) services.

Additionally, 36 landing rights permissions have been granted.

During a visit to PEMRA’s headquarters, a delegation from the Old Ravians Executive Committee, led by President Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi and Senior Vice President Islamabad Sajjad Atta, was briefed by Chairman Saleem Baig.

He highlighted the administrative affairs of the authority and its services related to license issuance.

PEMRA operates offices in various cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Chairman Saleem Baig emphasized the dedicated efforts of PEMRA’s officers and staff in ensuring high-quality broadcasts for viewers nationwide.

He also provided an overview of PEMRA’s laws and codes of ethics for electronic media.

The visiting delegation acknowledged the significant role of PEMRA in the progress of the media industry and expressed their hopes for its continued contributions to the countrys’ development.