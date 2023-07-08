People like Edhi reflect real moral values of society: PM

Prime Minister paid tribute to services of late Edhi.

He said people like late Edhi worked for their objective.

He said Edhi devoted his life to serving humanity.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that people like the late Abdul Sattar Edhi truly reflected the moral values of society and reinforced their trust in humanity.

In his Twitter message, the prime minister paid tribute to the services of the late Edhi on his 7th death anniversary.

He said that people like late Edhi worked for their objective with dedication and desire which later became a symbol of their contributions.

Abdul Sattar Edhi had been one of those personalities who had devoted his life to serving humanity and spent his whole life in struggle, enthusiasm, and dedication for his goal to serve humanity, the prime minister added in his tweet posted in the Urdu language.

He also prayed for the high ranks of late Edhi.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the laptop scheme had truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories.

“Under the present scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner. Like in the past, transparency & merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of the recipients,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

He further said that nothing made him happier than doing his bit for the empowerment of the youth and students, who held the destiny of this country in their hands.

The prime minister said the nationwide launch of the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme yesterday resumed the journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab.

“It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade,” he added.