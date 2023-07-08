Advertisement
Edition: English
Pervaiz Elahi files petition for better facilities in jail

Articles
  • Lawyer Aamir Ran filed petition on behalf of Pervaiz Elahi.
  • Jail authorities have withdrawn all facilities.
  • He requested court to issue an order to provide facilities.
LAHORE: Former chief minister Punjab and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) for better facilities in jail.

On behalf of Pervaiz Elahi, his lawyer Aamir Saeed Ran filed a petition. In the plea, it has been argued that “I am a former chief minister and it is my legal right to get a better class in jail.”

The petition states that AC and other facilities were provided earlier on the court order but the jail authorities have withdrawn all those facilities again.

He requested the court to issue an order to provide AC, home food, medicines, and other withheld facilities including medical treatment.

Also Read

Sessions court dismisses PTI chairman’s petition, declares Toshakhana case maintainable
Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar delivered a safe verdict. The High Court...

Earlier, Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday dismissed the plea of the PTI chairman to declare the Toshakhana criminal case maintainable.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar delivered a reserved verdict.

The High Court ordered the Sessions Court to take a decision on the case in seven days.

