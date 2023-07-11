PFC being formed for vertical distribution of resources: CM

Sindh Govt started spade work to design next PFC.

CM said Govt would financially strengthen 3-tier of government.

This mechanism of distribution is known as PFC Award.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over, therefore he has decided to announce the next Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) for the vertical distribution of available resources.

“We have started spade work to design the next PFC and it will be finalized within a month.”

This he said while talking to media just after performing the concluding ceremony of the three-day Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi at his Mazar .

Replying to a question, the CM said that the cabinet had decided to announce the PFC award within a month of the formation of local bodies. “Now the elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over and we are going to form the commission and then the commission decides the formula of the award,” he said and added that his government would financially strengthen the third tier of the government.

It may be noted that the PFC ascertains the share of available resources between provincial and local bodies, generally known as vertical distribution. It also formulates a criterion for the distribution of allocated funds to local government horizontally among different tiers and local councils. This mechanism of distribution is known as Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award.

Double salary in local bodies: To another question, the chief minister said that the digitalization of the salaries of the KMC and some other local bodies’ employees has unearthed a large number of employees who were drawing double salaries – from KMC and another provincial department. “This is a crime and punishable under the law,” he said and added his government has decided to dismiss such employees after fulfilling the legal requirements.

Mr. Shah said that similar pension cases have also been found which were being scrutinized and would be dealt with accordingly.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has not received official figures of the digital census. “When I’ll receive them officially, I will be able to comment,” he said.

The CM said that the province of Sindh was producing 70 percent gas of the country and as per the constitution our people have the foremost right to use it.