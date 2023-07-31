Playing Emoji Word Game with GPT-4: A Fun AI Chatbot Adventure!

GPT-4, the powerful AI chatbot, has revolutionized artificial intelligence.

GPT-4 acknowledges the error and tries again with the word ‘Basap-oal.’

The AI chatbot continues the game with a new set of emojis.

With its amazing powers, OpenAI’s GPT-4 has genuinely changed the realm of artificial intelligence. The AI chatbot can accomplish much more than one may imagine, from acing the bar exam and solving tough logic puzzles to delivering inventive recipes and composing beautiful poems inspired by prompts. It can even engage in games with you.

Yes, you read that correctly!”Tried to play a game with GPT-4…,” says the description put accompanying the screenshot published on Reddit community ‘ChatGPT’ by user ‘Secret-Aardvark-366’. The talk begins with Alex inviting GPT-4 to play a game with them. “I want to play a game in which you give me a set of emojis, and the first letter of what the emoji is spells out a word,” they wrote. “Let me go first.” The person then handed GPT-4 a string of emoticons and said it spelt ‘Hello’. The AI chatbot took part and supplied a set of emojis that represented a musical term.

The user guessed the term as ‘Casapoal,’ however it wasn’t the correct answer.The original poster then commented that ‘it got even worse’ and provided a link to their whole conversation with the AI chatbot. After AI presented the answer as ‘baseball,’ the user corrected it, explaining that Piano does not begin with B and that “baseball has nothing to do with music.” The chatbot then recognises its error and changes the word to ‘Basap-oal’. They resume their game, and GPT-4 tosses a series of emojis.

