PM, Asif Zardari discusses political situation

LAHORE: Former President and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the political situation in the country.

On the other hand, newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar who was an alumni of Government College University was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said Government College University had undoubtedly rendered invaluable services in the field of education.

Government College University was a prominent educational institution that produced many famous personalities and the students who received education from the university were performing important roles in different walks of life.



The office bearers said it was a matter of pride for them that the prime minister himself was educated at the Government College.

The prime minister cheerfully remembered the teachers and students of his student life days. He expressed resolve to provide all possible support to the Old Ravian Union in its projects for the spread of education and the welfare of people.

The delegation of the Old Ravians presented a commemorative shield and photograph to the prime minister.