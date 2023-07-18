PM, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation

The meeting discussed progress of projects in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting also discussed progress of development projects in Balochistan.

The Chairman Senate paid tribute to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the restoration of work at Dalbandin Airport in Balochistan on an emergency basis.

He also lauded the efforts of the prime minister and his economic team for materialization of deal with International Monetary Fund.

Separately, Federal Minister for Education and Technical Training Rana Tanvir Hussain called on the prime minister and discussed with him political matters.

He also updated the prime minister about the professional issues related to his ministry.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over sudden death of PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son who died in a road accident here on Monday night.

The prime minister, in a statement issued by the PM office, offered his heartfelt condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family of late Anza Tariq.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, the prime minister said that for parents, nothing was more heart shattering than losing a child.

“My heart goes out to Tariq and his bereaved family in this hour of indescribable grief. The whole PML-N family shares his sorrow. May Allah rest the departed soul in peace! My heartfelt condolences,” he added.