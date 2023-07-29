Advertisement
PM deeply grieved over death toll in Babusar Top accident

Articles
  • Prime Minister prayed for departed souls.
  • He also prayed for  early recovery of the injured.
  • Eight people lost their lives and several others injured.
LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of eight persons in Babusar Top accident.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The PM directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

According to local authorities, eight people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries after a tourist van plunged into a ravine at Getti Das, near the scenic Babusar Top on Friday.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

