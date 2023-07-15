PM expresses solidarity with Turkey on National Unity Day

Turkey in commemorating 7th anniversary of democracy.

He paid rich tribute and respects to martyrs.

PM said nations could overcome any challenge with unity.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan joined the brotherly people and the government of Turkey in commemorating the seventh anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day being observed on Saturday, today.

On his Twitter message, the prime minister said that while recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, they paid their rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights.

“This historic & epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith & profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan”, he added.

The prime minister further observed that the takeaway of the Day was that the nations could overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds.

On the other hand, on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the transmission of a new channel “PTV National Peshawar” was started round the clock for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The new channel would run entertainment and current affairs programmes. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be able to watch drama, music, current affairs programmes and news in Pashto language on the channel.