PM greets French President Macron on National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest greetings to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France on their National Day.
In twitter message, PM said, “I extend my warmest greetings to H.E. President Emmanuel Macron & the French people on their National Day today.
The day commemorates the revolutionary struggle of the French people that resulted in the storming of the Bastille and ushered in a new era of liberty, equality & fraternity.
“As Pakistanis were experiencing the devastating floods last year, President Emmanuel Macron and his government came forward with prompt assistance.
Equally praiseworthy was the French advocacy of climate change and support to Pakistan during the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva. Pakistan wishes to further build on its friendly ties with the French Republic,” he added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking of 1200 megawatts Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the history of nuclear energy cooperation between Pakistan and China goes back to 30 years. He said this mutual cooperation to promote clean, efficient and comparatively cheaper energy is a great success, manifestation of great friendship and a model for other countries to emulate.
