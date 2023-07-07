PM Shehbaz launches ‘Benazir Social Protection Account’

PM urged beneficiaries to enroll their children in schools.

He said Govt should not go for promoting flocks of beggars.

Shazia Marri said beneficiary women would have option to select bank.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the “Benazir Social Protection Account” under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) here along with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister directed the BISP authorities to place a condition for the Programme beneficiaries to get their children enrolled in schools to promote the education culture in the country.

It must be ensured that after a certain period the beneficiaries would get stipends only in case their children were attending schools, he reaffirmed.

The government, he said, should not go for promoting the ‘flocks of beggars’ in anyway, rather it must promote the ones who were ‘doers’ in the real sense, with both mental and physical capacity to build Pakistan.

The time would come soon when the country would be standing on its own feet and generating resources itself, he added.

The launch ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Kareem Kundi, members of diplomatic community and BISP beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Briefing about the salient features of the Account, Shazia Marri said under the new system, beneficiary women would have the option to select the bank of their choice, and they would receive the payments directly in their accounts which they could withdraw at their convenience.

Four banks namely National Bank of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, JS Bank Limited and United Bank Limited had been initially selected through a competitive process for the new payment model, she added.

Also Read IMF team, PTI chief discuss standby programme LAHORE: International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman discussed...

PM Shehbaz appreciated Minister Shazia Marri for her hard work to expand the Programme, particularly introduction of the Benazir Social Protection Account which would help the beneficiaries to receive the stipends without any hassle, besides ensuring transparency in the system.