PM Shehbaz takes notice of violence against 14-year Rizwana

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken the notice of 14-year-old Rizwana’s incident of violence and also sought a report from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The prime minister directed the Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to provide the best treatment facilities to the affected girl child.

All efforts should be made to save the girl’s life and recovery, the PM directed.

The provision of justice to the oppressed girl should be ensured, he said.

Whoever is the accused, he should not be taken into account and justice should be ensured, he directed.

The implementation of the law should be ensured, cruel and illegal do not deserve any concession, he maintained.

Police should follow the law strictly without considering any pressure, the PM Shehbaz said.

The society cannot afford such darkness and oppression, he said and added that the parents of the victim girl must be given justice.