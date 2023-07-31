PM Shehbaz welcomes Chinese vice-premier on CPEC’s 10th anniversary in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng on visiting Pakistan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bol News reported.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said they would be witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative.

