PM Shehbaz welcomes Chinese vice-premier on CPEC’s 10th anniversary in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng on visiting Pakistan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bol News reported.
In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said they would be witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative.
“It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” he tweeted.
