Poliovirus 1 Found In Environmental Samples Of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The presence of poliovirus 1 has been confirmed in the environmental samples of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poliovirus was found in an environmental sample of the Narekhor area of Peshawar. According to the officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, poliovirus was found in environmental samples for the fourth time in Peshawar.

The virus found in Peshawar is similar to the virus in the Asadabad region of Afghanistan.

It should be noted that a case of polio has been reported in the country this year. Polio was confirmed in a three-year-old child from the Bannu district.