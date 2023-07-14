PPP opposes early dissolution of assemblies

He said assemblies should be allowed to complete term.

Nayyar Bukhari said polls should be held by October 12.

He said PM will consult with leadership of coalition parties.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opposed the dissolution of the assemblies before the completion of their term.

In his statement, Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Nayyar Bukhari said that instead of dissolving the assemblies, they should be allowed to complete their term.

Nayyar Bukhari said that ending the assemblies a few days before the end of the term will not send a good message, the general elections in the country should be held by October 12.

The Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party said that the decision of the caretaker government will be decided by the prime minister and the opposition leader. The prime minister will also consult with the leadership of the coalition parties regarding the caretaker government.

It should be remembered that two days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said during his speech at a function that the assemblies would be handed over to caretaker governments on August 12. Whereas earlier this type of information also came out that the PPP has proposed August 8 to dissolve the assemblies.