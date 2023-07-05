President appoints Justice (Retd) Roohul Amin as FST chairman

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice (retd) Roohul Amin Khan as Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST).

The president appointed Justice (retd) Roohul Amin as the FST chairman for a non-extendable term of three years.

Earlier, he had served as the judge of Peshawar High Court.

The president made the said appointment under section 3(IV) of the Service Tribuna Act 1973.

