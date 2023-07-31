Prince Harry called David Beckham due to his fear of Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to British soccer player David Beckham to address concerns about leaked private details about Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex suspected that the information might have come from David’s wife, Victoria Beckham.

According to a source, Meghan had a feeling that Victoria might be involved, although it seemed unlikely that Victoria personally leaked information to journalists. Nevertheless, Harry, being protective of Meghan, decided to confront the issue directly by contacting his good friend David.

After the conversation, the two men resolved the matter and agreed to move forward, but it created a brief period of awkwardness between them.

David had attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, but the friendship between the couples has since soured due to a disagreement between Meghan and Victoria.

