Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Face Uphill Battle Against Critics

According to PR expert and author Rhea Freeman, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the potential to regain their previous level of popularity, but it won’t be an instant process. In order to reclaim their lost honour, they need to make strategic choices. Freeman believes that Meghan can become a favourite again by focusing on her advocacy for women.

“I think that they can recover but it won’t be an overnight project and it will take a lot of work where the Sussexes don’t comment on or talk about the Royal Family in a negative way,” Freeman stated.

She also pointed out that their connection with the Royal Family might not necessarily help them establish themselves independently, and that’s where they could truly shine.

“It’ll be really interesting to see what they do next as there are a lot of opportunities that they could pursue. We mustn’t forget that both Harry and Meghan, in their own right, let alone together, have the potential to be incredibly ‘hot property’ and we know the interest people have in their lives,” she concluded.

