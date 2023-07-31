Prince Harry & Meghan Markle no longer victims as branding fails

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popularity is not based on merit, and their branding strategy is now facing a crisis, according to PR Guru Evan Nierman.

He explained that the couple’s public persona has been centered around negativity and victimhood in recent years, which may not be a sustainable narrative.

While they have aimed to become global icons and secure lucrative business deals, their focus on victimhood may have reached a tipping point.

As a result, they are losing their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify due to under-delivered content. The couple’s approach to branding and public perception is now facing challenges as they attempt to reshape the way people view the royal family.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read