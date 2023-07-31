Prince William extended an olive branch to Prince Harry

Prince William attempted to reconcile with his younger brother, Prince Harry, after a phone call from their father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales extended an olive branch to Harry following their father’s conversation with him. Both William and Harry reportedly made efforts to repair their relationship after the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

In a significant moment in their relationship, William and Harry went for a walk around Windsor during a last-minute reunion. Royal author Omid Scobie described the event as a pivotal moment in the history of their brotherly bond.

The reunion occurred when Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September of the previous year.

The invitation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join their father and the Princess of Wales was extended by the Prince of Wales himself, according to a senior Palace source.

