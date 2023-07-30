Prince William’s Endearing Nickname For Kate Middleton Revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton display a playful side similar to that of an ordinary couple, according to an expert.

Author Tom Quinn, known for “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family,” discloses that William affectionately uses endearing names like ‘babe,’ ‘Duchess of Doolittle,’ and ‘Babykins’ when referring to his wife in their private moments.

Just like any regular couple, the future Queen and King also experience disagreements amidst the pressures of their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

Mr. Quinn further notes, “Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

According to him, Catherine is “very much the calm one,” while William occasionally shows a more “hot-headed” side and dislikes confrontation.

