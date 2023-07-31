PTI chairman challenges FIA cypher probe in IHC

Requested court to nullify FIA’s cypher inquiry

Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court objected to the application.

Stated two applications on the same matter cannot be filed.

PTI chairman on Monday challenged Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cypher inquiry in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the cypher probe null and void.

However, the application filed by the PTI chief faced objection from the IHC Registrar’s Office.

The objection stated that a petition against the cypher investigation had already been filed in the High Court adding that the court had issued notice on that application.