PTI chief’s bail in six including May 9, terror cases extended till Aug 15

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad extended PTI chief’s bail in six cases pertaining to May 9, forgery and murder attempt till August 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted the hearing, where PTI chief appeared in the court along with his lawyers.

PTI lawyer stated that they tried their best to conduct an inclusive investigation but did not conduct an inclusive investigation stating that the police was busy in Muharram security.

Added that they wrote to the police on July 10th to get involved in the investigation but received no response.

The court while giving the prosecution and Chairman PTI a last warning, instructed PTI chief to join the investigation.

Also directed both parties to come with evidence on the next hearing.

