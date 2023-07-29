PTI terminates membership of former KP CM Mahmood Khan

Khattak says PTI has completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI chairman is dealing with various legal cases and the potential risk of disqualification.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has weakened PTI’s position in Punjab.

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the membership of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan after he switched to a breakaway faction called PTI Parliamentarians, led by former party leader Pervez Khattak.

Additionally, several other PTI leaders, including former KP lawmakers Wilson Wazeer, Ishtia Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh, and Shafiq Afridi, were also expelled.

Pervez Khattak, a former close aide to the ex-prime minister, formed PTI-Parliamentarians shortly after being removed from the Imran Khan-led party this month.

During the announcement of the new party’s formation, Khattak condemned the May 9 attacks and violent protests.

The former provincial chief minister emphasized that PTI’s presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end.

He had previously served as PTI’s secretary general and CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government but was dismissed after failing to respond to a “show cause notice.”

Advertisement

PTI is currently facing internal challenges, with its chairman dealing with various legal cases and the potential risk of disqualification.

Moreover, key party leaders have left the party following the May 9 incidents, where party workers caused disturbances and attacked army installations.

Furthermore, some former PTI members, previously considered close to the party’s chief, have established another party called Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, which has weakened PTI’s position in Punjab.