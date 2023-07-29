Public holiday declares in Islamabad from July 31 to Aug 1

There will be a local holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Educational institutions and private offices will remain closed.

China’s Deputy Prime Minister is arriving Pakistan on July 30.

ISLAMABAD: A public holiday has been declared on July 31 and August 1 in the federal capital Islamabad.

According to the district administration, there will be a local holiday on Monday and Tuesday and educational institutions and private offices will remain closed in Islamabad.

The administration says that on July 31 and August 1, markets, shops, and banks will also remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.

The district administration said that courts, legislative bodies, National Assembly, Senate Secretariat, and ministries will work as usual.

It should be noted that China’s Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng is arriving on a visit to Pakistan tomorrow, Sunday, July 30.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the government. His visit will take place from July 30 to August 1.

Earlier, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Lifeng is set to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day official visit starting from 30th July.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).