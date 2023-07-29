Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Public holiday declares in Islamabad from July 31 to Aug 1 

Public holiday declares in Islamabad from July 31 to Aug 1 

Articles
Advertisement
Public holiday declares in Islamabad from July 31 to Aug 1 

Public holiday declares in Islamabad from July 31 to Aug 1 

Advertisement
  • There will be a local holiday on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Educational institutions and private offices will remain closed.
  • China’s Deputy Prime Minister is arriving Pakistan on July 30.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A public holiday has been declared on July 31 and August 1 in the federal capital Islamabad.

According to the district administration, there will be a local holiday on Monday and Tuesday and educational institutions and private offices will remain closed in Islamabad.

The administration says that on July 31 and August 1, markets, shops, and banks will also remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.

The district administration said that courts, legislative bodies, National Assembly, Senate Secretariat, and ministries will work as usual.

It should be noted that China’s Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng is arriving on a visit to Pakistan tomorrow, Sunday, July 30.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the government. His visit will take place from July 30 to August 1.

Advertisement

Also Read

Chinese deputy PM to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in Pakistan
Chinese deputy PM to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in Pakistan

Chinese Deputy Premier Lifeng is set to arrive in Pakistan on a...

Earlier, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Lifeng is set to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day official visit starting from 30th July.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story